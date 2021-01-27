Left Menu
Development News Edition

New COVID-19 cases rise in France amid fears of new lockdown

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday while hospitalisations kept growing to reach an eight-week high of 27,041, increasing fears of a third national lockdown. President Emmanuel Macron still hopes a 6 p.m. curfew put in place 11 days ago will be enough to rein in the surge in new infections prompted by the emergence of more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:57 IST
New COVID-19 cases rise in France amid fears of new lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday while hospitalisations kept growing to reach an eight-week high of 27,041, increasing fears of a third national lockdown.

President Emmanuel Macron still hopes a 6 p.m. curfew put in place 11 days ago will be enough to rein in the surge in new infections prompted by the emergence of more contagious variants of the coronavirus. Despite calls from some doctors and medics for a new lockdown, government minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said earlier there was no need to make a decision on such a measure at this stage.

Macron will head the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday and a government COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for Thursday. Health authorities reported 22,086 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Tuesday, up sharply from Monday's 4,240, giving a seven-day moving average, which averages out daily data-reporting irregularities, of 20,230.

The government needs that figure to go below 5,000 to regard the pandemic as being fully under control. The number of people being treated in intensive-care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 was also up, at 3,081, staying above the key 3,000 threshold for the second day running. A drop below 3,000 led the government to relax the second lockdown on Dec. 15.

France's cumulative total of infections now stands at 3,079,943, the sixth highest in the world. Its COVID-19 death toll rose by 612 to 74,106, the world's seventh highest, after an increase of 445 on Monday. The seven-day moving average of new fatalities stands at 395.

After France's Pasteur Institute said on Monday it had decided to halt one its potential COVID-19 vaccine projects, French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said it would aim to supply more than 100 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New coronavirus cases rise in France, third national lockdown feared

The daily number of new coronavirus infections in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday while hospitalisations reached an eight-week high of 27,041, increasing fears of a third national lockdown.Presid...

AstraZeneca working on vaccine with Oxford to target new variant, CEO says -La Repubblica

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker is working with Oxford University on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of COVID-19.Having said that, were also working on a vaccine with...

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Button goes back to driving school ahead of Extreme test

Britains 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button is going back to driving school before the most extreme test of his motor racing career.The 41-year-old winner of 15 grands prix with Honda, Brawn GP and McLaren will be racing for his ...

Lebanon surpasses record daily virus deaths amid protests

Lebanon hit a new daily record for COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday, registering 73 deaths as protesters took to the streets for a second day to denounce strict lockdown measures put in place to curb an exhausting surge in infections. The health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021