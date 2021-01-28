Left Menu

Czech government to discuss tighter COVID measures

The Czech government will meet on Thursday to discuss possible tighter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. The government has sought to cut that in half before easing measures.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-01-2021 02:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Czech government will meet on Thursday to discuss possible tighter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. The country of 10.7 million has been one of the hardest hit by the virus in Europe with a high rate of infection and 15,791 deaths.

While it has cut the seven-day average of daily cases to 6,700, down by almost half since Jan. 9, hospitals remain under strain with the number of hospitalised patients around 6,000. The government has sought to cut that in half before easing measures.

