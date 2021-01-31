Mexico reports 1,495 new coronavirus deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 1,495 new confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 158,074.

The ministry did not provide an update on the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus at the start of its regular evening news conference.

