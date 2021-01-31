Mexico reports 15,337 new coronavirus cases, 1,495 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 15,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,495 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,857,230 cases and 158,074 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

