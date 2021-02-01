Left Menu

Denmark, in a tough coronavirus lockdown since December, saw a decline in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in January after a drastic increase in the previous month.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:42 IST
Denmark eases lockdown by reopening schools for youngest children
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Denmark will take the first step towards easing its coronavirus lockdown next week, reopening schools for the youngest children, the Nordic country's government said on Monday.

Denmark, in a tough coronavirus lockdown since December, saw a decline in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in January after a drastic increase in the previous month. Schools will reopen for children in 1st to 4th grade starting next Monday, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told a news briefing.

"This is a small, careful and controlled reopening," the minister said. He warned that the number of people infected with the more contagious virus variant first identified in Britain, which has now spread across Europe and elsewhere, is still on the rise in Denmark.

"We can only do this (reopening) if we keep activity in the rest of society to a minimum," Heunicke said.

