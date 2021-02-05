SBF HealthCare: Providing the Healing Touch

Once you choose hope, anything is possible- Christopher ReeveIt is often said that hope is the ability to see light despite all the darkness around and this could not be more relevant than in the context of cancer care. As most people are aware, cancer is a disease unlike any other and the road from diagnosis to treatment and cure can be an arduous one. A primary challenge here is the fact that every kind of cancer is different and hence there is no ''one-size-fits-all'' cure. Bringing in a beacon of hope in the light of this scenario is SBF Healthcare, an organization dedicated to providing excellent medical services and a pioneer in cancer related medical research.

Standard TreatmentsCancer is a group of diseases that is characterized by unusual cell multiplication. It is a disease characterized by the development of abnormal cells that divide uncontrollably and have the ability to infiltrate and destroy normal body tissue. Statistics show that every year about 850,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed in India, of which more than 60% of the patients are in the prime of their life i.e. between the ages of 35 - 65 years.

Cancer research that has been underway for more than 200 years has made tremendous progress in the recent years. The present standard options of treatment are surgery , chemotherapy and radiation therapy. It is key to note that each of them have a multitude of side effects that take a toll on the body leaving the immune system highly compromised. Hence for years now scientists all over the world have been researching and looking to devise a therapy bereft of side effects; one that will be a novel, safe and relatively less harsh way of treating cancer. SPMF TherapySBF Health Care brings to you SPMF therapy which is the world's first scientifically proven, non-invasive treatment for cancer without side effects. The therapy uses the technology of Sequentially Programmed Magnetic Fields (SPMF) and has been pioneered and patented by WG CDR (Dr) V G Vasishta, a former professor and head at the institute of Aerospace Medicine, Indian Air Force.

After conducting research on cancer cells for over 40 years, Dr. Vasishta has an immense understanding of these cells and the way they function. He has spearheaded the clinical trials which have shown remarkable results on cancer patients and helped improve their quality of life. "SPMF therapy is a non-surgical treatment mechanism that halts the progression of the disease without causing any pain or discomfort to the patient. Studies have shown that magnetic fields at a certain frequency cause an antitumor effect while leaving the normal cells unaffected. " SPMF Therapy has proven to be effective with localised cancers such as brain tumours, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancers to name a few" says Dr. Vasishta.

Promising resultsThe results have been encouraging and SBF Healthcare has treated over 10,000 cases with positive results for both arthritis and cancer using this therapy. "SPMF therapy is a focused form of treatment and we are actively looking to help improve the quality of life of our patients. More importantly there are no side effects on the body" adds Dr. Vasishta.

With SPMF therapy, SBF Healthcare is making the right impact on cancer care and offering the much-needed hope to suffering patients . It is helping them stay positive which is ultimately the best medicine.

About SBF HealthcareFounded in 2006, SBF Healthcare and Research Center (SHRC) Pvt. Ltd is the brainchild of Wing Commander (Dr) V. G. Vasishta (Retd.). After a successful career in the Indian Air Force, Dr. Vasishta has worked relentlessly towards making SBF one of the best healthcare centres in the country for Osteoarthritis and Cancer treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)