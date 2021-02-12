Left Menu

Czech parliament ends state of emergency for coronavirus; PM fears hospital care 'collapse'

"For a number of months, hospitals have been on the edge," Babis said. "Total easing and the uncontrolled spread of infections, including new mutations of the virus, is a path to further overburdening of hospitals and a collapse of the hospital network." The government has said it would reimpose some measures like restaurant and hotel closures under public health legislation but would be unable to provide equipment such as ventilators from state reserves or coordinate patient transfers. Several regional governments said they would immediately declare lower-level states of danger in their areas.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 03:30 IST
Czech parliament ends state of emergency for coronavirus; PM fears hospital care 'collapse'

The Czech government lost a parliamentary vote on Thursday to extend a state of emergency, likely leading to the end of shop closures and curfews from next week and eliminating its main tool against a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers rejected the pleas of Prime Minister Andrej Babis to extend the powers beyond Feb. 14 despite his warnings of a healthcare collapse as infections spread. Babis's minority government said it would be unable to extend nationwide limits on movement, including a nighttime curfew and public gathering ban, and the closure of retail stores and services. Pubs and restaurants could stay closed while some other measures could remain under different legislation.

The country of 10.7 million has been in various levels of lockdown almost continuously since October. In recent days, flare-ups blamed on the UK variant have filled up hospitals in several regions and forced them to transport patients hundreds of kilometres to hospitals with capacity.

Three districts were put into stricter lockdowns on Thursday while German media reported of a likely entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic. Czech daily cases were the second highest in Europe in the past two weeks after Portugal, according to European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) data.

The country has reported 17,772 deaths, one of the world's highest per-capita rates, at 1,647 per million, according to ourworldindata.org. "For a number of months, hospitals have been on the edge," Babis said.

"Total easing and the uncontrolled spread of infections, including new mutations of the virus, is a path to further overburdening of hospitals and a collapse of the hospital network." The government has said it would reimpose some measures like restaurant and hotel closures under public health legislation but would be unable to provide equipment such as ventilators from state reserves or coordinate patient transfers.

Several regional governments said they would immediately declare lower-level states of danger in their areas. The opposition has argued the government was acting chaotically and that it refused to accept demands for new pandemic legislation, a review of existing measures, higher compensation for entrepreneurs and people in quarantine, and clearer plans on reopening schools.

The Communist Party, which props up the minority government, withheld support for the state of emergency after its demands to reopen schools and ski lifts were not met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain, EU reiterate commitment to resolve N. Ireland protocol issues

Britain and the European Union on Thursday reiterated their commitment to resolve issues around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the wake of a row over COVID-19 vaccines.After a meeting between senior British minister ...

Reddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out

Shares of red-hot cannabis firms plunged by more than one-third on Thursday, marking another short-lived squeeze of short sellers by retail investors aiming to benefit from an expected push to decriminalize marijuana under U.S. President Jo...

Soccer-Abraham the hero at both ends as Chelsea edge past Barnsley

Chelsea reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Championship side Barnsley on Thursday settled by a goal from centre forward Tammy Abraham as the Blues notched up their fourth win in five games under new manager Thom...

EU's Sefcovic speaks of constructive post-Brexit meeting with Gove

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called talks with Britains top Brexit minister Michael Gove in London constructive.Set to intensify our joint work on IrelandNorthern Ireland Protocol to ensure solutions mutually agreed in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021