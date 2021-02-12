More than 14 million Britons have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

A total of 14,012,224 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed on Friday, as the government races to vaccinate the most vulnerable people.

Britain on Friday also reported 758 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and an additional 15,144 cases.

Also Read: U.S. Iran envoy spoke with Britain, France, Germany to assess situation - source

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)