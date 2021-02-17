Left Menu

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:14 IST
Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday
Marie Thomas completed her studies at STOVIA in 1922 and was acknowledged as the first female graduate of STOVIA. Image Credit: Google doodle

Google today celebrates the 125th birthday of Dr. Marie Thomas with a beautiful doodle. She was the first Indonesian woman to become a physician. She created history by becoming Indonesia's first female specialist in gynecology and obstetrics.

Marie Thomas was born on February 17, 1896 in Likupang in North Sulawesi. Her father was in military. That was the reason why his family needed to frequently move to different locations in Indonesia. Thus, Marie Thomas attended various schools from Sulawesi to Java.

Marie Thomas completed her studies at STOVIA in 1922 and was acknowledged as the first female graduate of STOVIA. Initially, STOVIA did not accept women, but the policy changed due in part to the efforts of Aletta Jacobs (the first female physician in the Netherlands).

Then Marie Thomas began her medical practice at the main hospital in Batavia (now Jakarta) called Centrale Burgerlijke Ziekeninrichting (CBZ) (now Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital). She would work in Medan, Manado, and back to Batavia at Budi Kemuliaan Hospital, a hospital established by the SOVIA foundation.

Marie Thomas later moved to Padang after marrying Mohammad Joesoef (who was also a physician), where she continued her trailblazing career as one of the first doctors to introduce new methods of contraception, such as the intrauterine devices, to women across the archipelago. They returned to Batavia after a few years in Padang. In Batavia, Thomas became involved with the Minahasa Unity party (Persatuan Minahasa) whose members included Sam Ratulangi.

In 1950, Dr. Marie Thomas founded a midwifery school in Bukittinggi, which was the first in Sumatra and the second in Indonesia. She died on October 10, 1966 at the age of 70. Google honors her on her 125th birthday for her selfless dedication to the lives of others, which further paved the way for Indonesian women to pursue medicine and higher education.

Also Read: María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...

Govt being overconfident about COVID, it's not over yet: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of being grossly negligent and overconfident about the handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the pandemic was not over yet.The comments came after South African and Brazil...

Australia news media ''large and small'' discuss Google deals

Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such agreements, a minister said on Wednesday.Seven West Media on Monday bec...

Nestle India shares tank 5 pc post-Dec qtr earnings

Shares of Nestle IndiaLtd declined 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.The stock declined 5 percent to Rs 16,360 on the BSE.At the NSE, it tanked 5 percent to Rs 16,350.FMCG ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021