Left Menu

Denmark to take 'calculated risk' by easing COVID curbs in March

Reopening shops is expected to contribute more than 2 billion crowns ($326.92 million) to the Danish economy each month, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said on Wednesday. "We have seen other countries that have gone too fast and lost control of the infection.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:53 IST
Denmark to take 'calculated risk' by easing COVID curbs in March

Denmark plans to allow shops and some schools to reopen in March in a much awaited move that could however send hospital coronavirus admissions soaring in coming months.

Denmark, which has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, has seen general infection numbers drop after it introduced lockdown measures in December in a bid to curb a more contagious coronavirus variant. In what the prime minister has called a "calculated risk", the government will allow stores under 5,000 square metres to reopen, while leisure activities can resume with outdoor leisure activities can resume with an upper limit of 25 people.

Schools in parts of the country will also be allowed to reopen, but will require students to test themselves twice a week. The measures, which are based on recommendations from an expert advisory group, could send hospital admissions skyrocketing, the goverment said.

"More activity will also mean more infected and thus also more hospitalisations," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told a press conference, adding COVID-19 admissions could briefly peak at some 880 in mid-April, more than triple the current 247. Reopening shops is expected to contribute more than 2 billion crowns ($326.92 million) to the Danish economy each month, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said on Wednesday.

"We have seen other countries that have gone too fast and lost control of the infection. This is a scenario we must avoid," Wammen said. A new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus, which has wrought havoc across Europe, became the dominant one in Denmark in February, responsible for more than half of all infections.

The variant has a reproduction value of 1.2, which means it is spreading. Denmark has registered a total of 208,556 infections and 2,343 deaths related to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries' COVID-19 curbs must not hurt trade - official

European Union countries must ensure travel and border restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of new coronavirus variants do not hurt trade in goods and services in the blocs single market, a senior official said on Wednesday. Belgium -...

UPDATE 2-French actor Depardieu placed under sexual violence investigation - judicial source

French actor Gerard Depardieu was placed under formal investigation on charges of rape and sexual violence in December last year, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday. A lawyer representing the 72-year-old Depardieu, one of Frances mos...

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69; Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level.

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69 Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level....

CCI imposes Rs 4 lakh fine on FPBAI, 2 others

The Competition Commission of India CCI has slapped a total penalty of Rs 4 lakh on the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers Association in India FPBAI and two individuals for indulging in anti competitive practices.Besides, FPBAI and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021