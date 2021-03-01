UK earmarks a further $2.3 bln for its COVID vaccine push
"Protecting ourselves against the virus means we will be able to lift restrictions, reopen our economy and focus our attention on creating jobs and stimulating growth," Sunak said in a statement. Britain has so far given a first vaccination more than 20 million people, or more than one in three adults, Europe's fastest vaccination rollout.Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 04:00 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce an extra 1.65 billion pounds ($2.30 billion) to fund the country's fast vaccination rollout as part of his annual budget statement on Wednesday, the finance ministry said. "Protecting ourselves against the virus means we will be able to lift restrictions, reopen our economy and focus our attention on creating jobs and stimulating growth," Sunak said in a statement.
Britain has so far given a first vaccination more than 20 million people, or more than one in three adults, Europe's fastest vaccination rollout. "The new money will continue to vaccinate the population and ensure every adult is offered a dose of a vaccine by July 31," the ministry said.
A further 33 million pounds will be spent on vaccine testing and development to protect against future outbreaks and variants and 22 million pounds will fund a study to test the effectiveness of combinations of different COVID-19 vaccines. ($1 = 0.7178 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- British
- finance ministry
- Rishi Sunak
- William Schomberg
- Britain
ALSO READ
Envoys from Europe, Africa to visit J-K to assess situation after DDC polls: Officials
SC issues notices to Centre, WhatsApp on plea alleging lower standards of privacy for Indians in comparison to European users.
France's vaccine chief says J&J's vaccine to get green light in Europe soon
Europe aims to roll out vaccines to everyone by end of summer -Breton
Mining stocks power gains in Europe on recovery optimism