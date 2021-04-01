Condition of Devegowda 'stable', says Bengaluru hospital

The condition of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader HD Devegowda, who was admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, is stable with minimal respiratory symptoms, the Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital informed on Thursday. "Former PM HD Devegowda is currently stable with minimal respiratory symptoms. His clinical parameters are stable and medical treatment is being continued," the hospital said.

The JDS leader and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. "My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," Devegowda tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to Devegowda and enquired about his health. "Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife's health. Praying for their quick recovery," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

