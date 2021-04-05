White House's removal of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot production from Emergent plant won't affect its dose output - official

The U.S. government's removal of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 shot production from Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Baltimore manufacturing facility does not suggest it has any concerns about the vaccine's safety or effectiveness and will not impact its output of doses, a White House official said on Monday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ordered Johnson & Johnson to take charge of production at Emergent and for Emergent to stop making AstraZeneca's shots after the contract manufacturer made an error that ruined 15 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"This is a decision that HHS made with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca in complete collaboration," White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt told reporters during a press conference.

