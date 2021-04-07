Astra vaccine guidance will have negligible impact on rollout -England's deputy chief medic

Britain's recommendation against giving the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to those aged under 30 due to the risk of blood clots will have a negligible impact on the vaccine programme, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.

"Because of our supply situation in relation to alternative vaccines, the effect on the timing of our overall programme should be zero or negligible," he said at a briefing on Wednesday.

