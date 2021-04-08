Left Menu

Australia has no plans to change AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, PM says

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-04-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 05:45 IST
Australia has no current plans to change the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, after Europe's drug regulator found possible links between rare blood clots and the vaccine.

"There is nothing to suggest at this stage that there would be any change but we will update further if there is any change to that," Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Australian authorities have ordered an urgent inquiry into the findings though they continue to maintain that AstraZeneca doses were safe and effective for most people.

