Australia has no plans to change AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, PM says

Australia has no plans to change AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, PM saysReuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-04-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 05:45 IST
Australia has no current plans to change the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, after Europe's drug regulator found possible links between rare blood clots and the vaccine.
"There is nothing to suggest at this stage that there would be any change but we will update further if there is any change to that," Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.
Australian authorities have ordered an urgent inquiry into the findings though they continue to maintain that AstraZeneca doses were safe and effective for most people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scott Morrison
- Canberra
- Europe
- Morrison
- Australia
- AstraZeneca
- Australian
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Locked-down Europe: cash to spend, nowhere to spend it
UK shares fall as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe spur recovery worries
FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month high as worries over European lockdowns, U.S. taxes sap risk appetite
European stocks hit 2-week low ahead of PMI data
FTSE 100 falls as Europe COVID-19 surge spurs recovery worries