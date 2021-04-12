Left Menu

Italy reports 358 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 9,789 new cases

Italy reported 358 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 331 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,789 from 15,746. The total number of intensive care patients slightly rose to 3,593 from a previous 3,585. Some 190,635 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 253,100, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:47 IST
Italy reports 358 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 9,789 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 358 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 331 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,789 from 15,746. Italy has registered 114,612 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.78 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 27,329 on Monday, up from 27,251 a day earlier. There were 167 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 175 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients slightly rose to 3,593 from a previous 3,585.

Some 190,635 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 253,100, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Election to 3 RS seats in Kerala to be held on Apr 30: EC

The Election Commission EC on Monday declared that polls to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant later this month will be held on April 30.The poll panel issued a detailed press note for conduct of biennial election to the...

Protest breaks out in multiple cities in Pakistan after TLP chief's detention

Protests broke out at numerous places in major cities in Pakistan on Monday to oppose the detention of Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Rizvi was detained by security forces in Lahore earlier in the day.No first ...

Sujata Mondal's remarks on Dalits represents TMC's mindset, says BJP's Sunita Duggal

By Aashique Hussain Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan who had termed Dalits beggars by nature and said her remarks represented her partys mindset.Whate...

Karnataka rules out online examination for higher classes

Bengaluru, Apr 12 PTI Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday ruled out holding examinations online.Speaking to reporters after a meeting in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Narayan, who holds the higher educ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021