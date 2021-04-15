Uganda: Lira records drop in malaria cases by 15.8 percent

The Northern Region of Uganda, Lira City, has recorded a drop in malaria cases by 15.8 percent due to the government's intervention through the Indoor Residual Spray (IRS) program, according to a report by The Monitor.

As per the data retrieved from Geoffrey Ariko, Lira District biostatician, the district recorded a reduction in malaria incidences from 29.1 percent to 13.3 percent between January 2020 and March 2021.

Ariko said that out of the 100 people, who were examined at outpatient departments in Lira health facilities, only 12 tested positive with the disease.

"In 2012, when the IRS program was introduced, the malaria prevalence in Lira was at 38 percent but because of many interventions such as spraying houses [IRS], mosquito nets distribution and anti-malarial drugs, the graph started declining," Ariko said on Tuesday.

Further adding, Harriet Businge, the communication aide of Community Foundation for Development Uganda, a non-governmental institution, advised the community to follow all health interventions in the attempt to conquer malaria.

"This is because if they only take up one intervention and leave the rest, then the IRS programme will have a minimal impact," Businge said.

As per the Malaria spray plan, the district would kick start the IRS program again on April 26 involving over 17,258 households.

For the success of the program, Rashid Mwesige Etwop, the vector control officer of Lira, said the teams have been volunteered and trained for the program already and he also asked the community members to spread positivity on the cause.