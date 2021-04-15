Left Menu

EMA starts review of GSK's monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19 patients

(https://bit.ly/3n0spGx) While a more comprehensive rolling review is expected to start at a later time, the agency said the current review will provide European Union-wide recommendations for national authorities who may take decisions on early use of the medicine. The companies reported in March that VIR-7831 reduced the risk of hospitalisation and deaths among patients by 85%, based on interim data from a study.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:32 IST
EMA starts review of GSK's monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19 patients

The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday it is reviewing available data on the use of GlaxoSmithKline's monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19 patients.

The agency said its review of VIR-7831, which GSK is developing with Vir Biotechnology Inc, will include data from a study comparing its effect with that of a placebo in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who were at high risk of progressing to a more severe condition. (https://bit.ly/3n0spGx) While a more comprehensive rolling review is expected to start at a later time, the agency said the current review will provide European Union-wide recommendations for national authorities who may take decisions on early use of the medicine.

The companies reported in March that VIR-7831 reduced the risk of hospitalisation and deaths among patients by 85%, based on interim data from a study. In late March, the companies filed an application to U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization of VIR-7831 to treat early-stage COVID-19 infections.

The United States has already recommended similar therapies from Eli Lilly and Co and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc . European health regulators are reviewing treatments from this class of medicines called monoclonal antibodies, which are synthetically manufactured copies of the human body’s natural infection-fighting proteins and are already being used to treat some types of cancers.

GSK and Vir announced a partnership in 2020 to research COVID-19 treatments, and earlier this year said they will expand that partnership to develop monoclonal antibody treatments for influenza and other respiratory illnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Car bomb blast kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the sprawling Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the mainly Sh...

WB polls: EC issues notice to BJP's Sayanatan Basu for inflammatory remark

The Election Commission EC on Thursday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Sayantan Basu for delivering an inflammatory statement, which is an open threat to Bengal and its people. The EC asked Basu to explain his stand reg...

Former Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright death due in court

The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Thursday.Prosecutors will try to show t...

India has stood firm on northern border with China, proved it will not get pushed: CDS Rawat

India has stood firm on the northern border against China and has proved that it will not get pushed, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue here, General Rawat said India stood firm in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021