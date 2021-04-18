Left Menu

Senior Muslim cleric Qaradawi contracts COVID-19

The cleric is regarded as one of Islam's top thinkers and his religious show on Doha-based Al Jazeera television was watched by millions until around 10 years ago. Qaradawi's televised Friday sermons went off the air before the embargo imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, which have all banned the Muslim Brotherhood.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 13:45 IST
Senior Muslim cleric Qaradawi contracts COVID-19
The tweet on Saturday said the cleric, who is in his 90s, was receiving medical care and doing well. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, who is based in Qatar and is a spiritual leader for the Muslim Brotherhood, has contracted COVID-19, his official Twitter account said. The tweet on Saturday said the cleric, who is in his 90s, was receiving medical care and doing well.

Qaradawi, an Egyptian scholar who has Qatari citizenship, was sentenced to death by an Egyptian court in absentia in 2015 along with other Egyptians affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in a case relating to a 2011 mass jailbreak. Qaradawi had rejected the ruling and denied any involvement.

His presence in Qatar and criticism of Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi added to a rift between Qatar and Arab states that led them to boycott Doha in 2017 over its support for Islamist movements among other accusations. The cleric is regarded as one of Islam's top thinkers and his religious show on Doha-based Al Jazeera television was watched by millions until around 10 years ago.

Qaradawi's televised Friday sermons went off the air before the embargo imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, which have all banned the Muslim Brotherhood. In January the four states agreed to end the dispute with Doha under a U.S.-backed deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states: Manmohan Singh to PM.

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states Manmohan Singh to PM....

Maha:3 killed, 8 injured in fire at chemical firm in Ratnagiri

Three people were killed and eight others injured after a fire broke out in a chemical company in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district on Sunday morning, police said.The incident took place around 9.30 am in the unit located in Lote MIDC Maharas...

Alfred Molina to return as de-aged Otto Octavius in 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Actor Alfred Molina has revealed that is he set to reprise his role as the villainous Otto Octavius in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man No Way Home, for which he will be de-aged. Otto Octavius or Doctor Octavius is the tentacled villain in the su...

Happy with my performance at Asian Championships: Mirabai Chanu after bagging bronze medal

Mirabai Chanu said she is happy with her performance in the Asian Weighlifting Championships after she set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg in the competition to cross the old mark of 118 kg. Mirabai also created a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021