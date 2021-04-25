Covid-19 is a mild disease, no need to panic: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

Left Menu

Covid-19 is a mild disease and there is no need to panic, said AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday while addressing issues related to coronavirus with Chairman of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan, Professor and Head of Department of Medicine AIIMS Dr Naveet Wig and Director General Health Services Dr Sunil Kumar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:49 IST
Director AIIMS Delhi Dr Randeep Guleria and others addressing issues related to coronavirus. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Covid-19 is a mild disease and there is no need to panic, said AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday while addressing issues related to coronavirus with Chairman of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan, Professor and Head of Department of Medicine AIIMS Dr Naveet Wig and Director General Health Services Dr Sunil Kumar. "If we talk about the current situation of COVID-19, there is panic in public, Due to this panic, people are putting injections in their houses, hoarding of the Remdesivir drug and oxygen cylinder has started with this. And because of this, we are facing a shortage of supply and unnecessary panic is being created," Guleria said.

He further said, "The COVID-19 infection is a normal infection. 85 to 90 per cent of people are witnessing normal symptoms like fever, cold, body ache, and cough and in these cases, one doesn't need Remdesivir or other large numbers of medicines. You can take medicines for these normal infections or treat yourself with home remedies and yoga. You will get well within seven or 10 days. You don't need to put Remdesivir or oxygen in your house." According to the AIIMS Director, there are 10-15 per cent of people who may witness severe infection and may need extra medicines like Remdesivir, oxygen or plasma. Less than five per cent of patients need ventilator support, he informed.

"If we see this data, it shows that there is no need to panic. If one gets a positive report, he/she shouldn't rush to the hospital or get medical oxygen. It's a wrong belief and it will create an unnecessary shortage of oxygen. We need to understand that it is a mild disease and only 10 to 15 per cent cases get severe," he added. Medanta chairman Dr Trehan said that 90 per cent of COVID patients can recover at home if they are provided with correct medicines on time. "As soon as your RT-PCR report comes positive, my advice would be to consult your local doctor with whom you are in touch. All doctors know the protocol and will begin your treatment accordingly. 90 per cent of patients can recover at home if given correct medicines on time."

India has been registering more than three lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 related deaths on a daily basis since the last three-four days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

