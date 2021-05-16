Mines PSUs step up fight against second wave of COVID

The government on Sunday said that public sector undertakings under the Mines Ministry are leading from front and contributing in the fight against COVID-19.

From contributing financially towards establishing special dedicated COVID facilities to upgrading their own health infrastructure and conducting mass vaccination, mines PSUs are continuously working to help fight the second wave of Covid-19, the mines ministry said in a statement.

''All arms of the government are proactively working to tackle the challenges posed by Covid pandemic,'' it said. National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has made a contribution of Rs 1.16 crore to Saheed Laxman Naik Hospital, Koraput Odisha for exclusive Covid Care Centre. It has also contributed towards a Covid Care Centre at ESI HOSPITAL, Banarpal in Angul District of Odisha incurring a monthly expenditure of about Rs 30 lakh.

Nalco is also undertaking massive sanitisation drives carried out at its units and residential and nearby areas. It has donated a refrigerated truck having a capacity of 25,70,000 Covid vaccine (in doses) to the state immunisation cell for smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines across Odisha.

''It has supported the state health department by Rs 1.16 crore for procurement of two ventilator ambulances,'' it said.

Nalco has also provided financial support to Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) Hospital for purchase of digital X-ray machines. Nalco is continuously depicting COVID appropriate behaviour on its website, social media platforms, digital displays, banners and hoardings. It has also distributed dry rations and other materials for the benefit of people like migrant workers, daily earners among others.

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) unit hospitals are equipped with multi-bedded COVID centres with oxygen support and medicines (curative, emergency and preventive). Malanjkhand Copper Project (MCP), HCL's plant in Madhya Pradesh, has provided 10 oxygen concentrators to the COVID Centre at Kendatola to help the State Administration combat the shortage of Oxygen and record surge of cases.

Khetri Copper Complex, HCL’s Unit in Rajasthan, has donated oxygen-filled cylinders with flow meter, tubes and masks along with pulse oximeters to the block Chief Medical Officer of the State Government recently. A 30-bedded COVID care centre with oxygen support has been established for employees and the local population at Indian Copper Complex, HCL’s Unit in Ghatsila, Jharkhand.

Vaccination drives are organized on a regular basis in HCL Units in collaboration with the State Administration.

''HCL extends the knowledge base among individuals about COVID-19 prevention. Banners are displayed and pamphlets/advisories/circulars are distributed on a regular basis at work locations and market areas in HCL Units to make the employees, contract workers, township residents and the local communities aware of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,'' it said.

Thermal Screening, hand sanitisation and wearing of face mask is mandatory for entering HCL workplaces including plants, mines and offices. Norm of social distance of six feet is being strictly maintained and monitored. Sanitisation with sodium hypochlorite is carried out on a regular basis in HCL plants, offices and residential areas.

