Azam Khan's condition serious but under control, says hospital

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khans condition is serious but under control, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 said on Wednesday. The condition of his son, Mohammad Abdullah Khan, is stable, and he is being monitored by doctors, it added. Treatment of Azam Khan 72 was started after cavity and fibrosis were found in his lungs.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:56 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's condition is serious but under control, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 said on Wednesday.

The condition of his son, Mohammad Abdullah Khan, is stable, and he is being monitored by doctors, it added.

''Treatment of Azam Khan (72) was started after cavity and fibrosis was found in his lungs. Today (Wednesday), he needed 3-5 liters of oxygen. He is kept under the observation of a critical care team. His condition is serious but under control. He is under the observation of the critical care team,'' a statement issued by the Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, said.

An expert team of the critical care unit of the Medanta Hospital is making continuous efforts for his better treatment, it added.

Azam Khan and his son were shifted from a Sitapur prison to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9.

