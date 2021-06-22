Health Ministry ropes in CSC to provide free medical consultation in rural areas on eSanjeevani app

E-governance service provider CSC SPV and the health ministry have joined hands to provide online medical consultations through the eSanjeevani app to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country. The service will be gradually rolled out across more than 3.74 lakh common service centres that are managed and operated by village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs), CSC SPV said in a statement.

The web-based application, eSanjeevani, developed by the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), provides free video-based teleconsultation in the local language by doctors empanelled in each state.

''CSCs have stepped in to assist citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. eSanjeevani OPD with its customised platform and a panel of state-level doctors on call will solve the problem of shortage of doctors in rural areas and enhance our efforts to reach out to rural citizens with quality healthcare,” CSC SPV managing director Dinesh Tyagi said. The VLE will need to register the patient visiting CSC and fill in the details on the OPD App. The VLE will then receive a 16-digit patient ID and a token. Once the SMS is received, the VLE will log in with a patient ID. When the Call Now button is activated, the VLE can initiate the video call and help the citizen get a consultation. Following the consultation, the VLE can download the e-prescription sent by the doctor.

According to C-DAC Mohali group director, Sanjay Sood more than 60 lakh consultations have so far been done through eSanjeevani and almost all state hospitals and Army hospital doctors are available on the platform to provide teleconsultation. ''e-Sanjeevani has facilitated quick digital transformation and widespread uptake of telemedicine across the country because of a unique bouquet of benefits that it offers free services, simple processes and workflows for users (patients and doctors), India's premier institutions like AIIMS, State Health Departments are amongst the services providers,'' Sood said. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that the government came up with telemedicine guidelines during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic for providing access to primary healthcare for citizens in rural and remote areas. ''The guidelines helped us develop and release the e-Sanjeevani OPD Application. India is emerging as a pioneer in developing an integrated approach for institutionalising Digital Health. By extending Sanjivani OPD through CSCs, we would be able to make rapid progress in enhancing its reach and scale,'' Agarwal added.

