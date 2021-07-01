Left Menu

Italy reports 21 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 882 new cases

Italy reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 882 from 776.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:00 IST
Italy reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 882 from 776. Italy has registered 127.587 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,532 on Thursday, down from 1,593 a day earlier. There were 7 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 4 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 229 from a previous 247.

Some 188,474 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 185,016, the health ministry said.

