B Medical Systems to provide cold chain solution to 1mg's COVID vaccination drive
It is a global manufacturer and distributor of vaccine cold chain and medical refrigeration solutions.
- Country:
- India
Luxembourg-based medical refrigeration devices firm B Medical Systems on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with online pharmacy 1mg to store and transport COVID-19 vaccines for the latter's immunization drive across the country.
Under the agreement, B Medical Systems will support 1mg's COVID-19 vaccination campaign across metros and tier 1 cities.
1mg has secured several thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses and has signed up with several corporates, residential societies, and local clinics for the nationwide vaccination campaigns, B Medical Systems said in a statement.
Under the collaboration, B Medical Systems is supplying ultra-low freezers and transport boxes to 1mg for the storage and transport of COVID-19 vaccines, it said.
''The cold chain infrastructure set up by 1mg is commendable and we are extremely proud to be supporting 1mg in their nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. Our products will ensure that none of the vials are exposed to temperature excursions and vaccines are administered in their fullest potency,'' B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd CEO Jesal Doshi said.
The company's remote monitoring solutions ensure that there is end-to-end traceability of the storage conditions, he added.
"We are proud to partner with B Medical Systems to roll out COVID-19 vaccines across India. 1mg wants to be at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by leveraging our strong network and partnerships,'' 1mg's Supply Chain VP Varun Mimani said.
B Medical Systems has more than 40 years of experience in the vaccine cold chain. It is a global manufacturer and distributor of vaccine cold chain and medical refrigeration solutions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- B Medical Systems
- India
- Jesal Doshi
- Luxembourg
ALSO READ
134 more COVID cases, 8 deaths in Delhi DL-Virus-Cases New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi recorded 134 coronavirus cases on Tuesda'
Restoration of full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be the first trust-building exercise from New Delhi side: Former CM Farooq Abdullah.
New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.
New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
SCBA collects Rs 4.52 crore as corona welfare fund New Delhi, Jun 24 ('