Britain reports 27,734 daily COVID-19 cases, first rise in a week

Britain reported 27,734 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase on the 23,511 reported a day earlier and a first rise in the daily total after seven consecutive days of lower cases, government data showed.

Britain also reported 91 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 131 on Tuesday.

