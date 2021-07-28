Left Menu

Britain reports 27,734 daily COVID-19 cases, first rise in a week

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:37 IST
Britain reports 27,734 daily COVID-19 cases, first rise in a week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 27,734 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase on the 23,511 reported a day earlier and a first rise in the daily total after seven consecutive days of lower cases, government data showed.

Britain also reported 91 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 131 on Tuesday.

