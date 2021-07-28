Over 45 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 45 crore with those in the 18-44 age group receiving more than 15.38 crore jabs, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Nearly 40 lakh (39,42,457) vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, the ministry said citing a provisional report at 7 pm.

Advertisement

The ministry said 20,54,874 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,00,099 as second dose to those in the 18-44 age group on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 14,66,22,393 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 71,92,485 have received their second dose since the start of Phase 3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

As on Day-194 of the vaccination drive on Wednesday, a total of 39,42,457 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 27,41,794 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 12,00,663 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine till evening on Wednesday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)