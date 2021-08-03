Left Menu

COVID-19 not linked to increased preterm births: Study

A new study may alleviate concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pregnancy, as researchers found no increase in preterm births or stillbirths during the first year of the health crisis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:12 IST
COVID-19 not linked to increased preterm births: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A new study may alleviate concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pregnancy, as researchers found no increase in preterm births or stillbirths during the first year of the health crisis. The findings of the study were published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Infection, inflammation, stress, medical or pregnancy-induced disorders, genetic predisposition, and environmental factors can contribute to stillbirth and preterm birth, although in many instances the cause remains unknown. Some reports emerged during the pandemic that rates of preterm births dropped in countries such as the Netherlands, Ireland and the United States, while the United Kingdom, Italy, India and others reported increases in stillbirths and some variability in preterm birth rates. Most studies were small, however.

Researchers recently analysed Ontario births over an 18-year period and compared trends in the pre-pandemic period (2002-2019) with the pandemic period (January to December 2020). "We found no unusual changes in rates of preterm birth or stillbirth during the pandemic, which is reassuring," said Dr Prakesh Shah, a paediatrician-in-chief at Sinai Health and professor at the University of Toronto.

Pandemic-related measures and compliance with them could affect preterm birth rates in different settings. Thus, the researchers looked at birth outcomes in the public health units where positivity rates for SARS-CoV-2 were higher (Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa) as well as comparing urban and rural births and those in neighbourhoods with different average income levels. "In some areas and in certain people, the restrictions could be beneficial, and in other settings or individuals, restrictions could have the opposite effect," said Dr Shah.

International studies are now underway to help understand the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy and childbirth around the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021