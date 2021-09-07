Left Menu

Bengal makes RT-PCR test mandatory for people from 7 more countries on arrival

The West Bengal government on Tuesday made it mandatory for international passengers from seven more countries including Bangladesh, China and South Africa to undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival in the state even if they are fully vaccinated, a senior official said.The four other such countries are New Zealand, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:16 IST
Bengal makes RT-PCR test mandatory for people from 7 more countries on arrival
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Tuesday made it mandatory for international passengers from seven more countries including Bangladesh, China and South Africa to undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival in the state even if they are fully vaccinated, a senior official said.

The four other such countries are New Zealand, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana. The practice would start from Wednesday, the official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting between senior officials of the health department and experts from various related fields, the official added. The rule is already in place for passengers from the United Kingdom and Brazil. ''International passengers coming from the seven countries will have to undergo RT-PCR test for Covid on arrival here, irrespective of their negative test report before boarding or even they have completed vaccination. ''We are following the directive of the ministry of health and family welfare... what is already being done with passengers from or transiting through the UK or Brazil,'' an official said.

As per the decision, the testing would be a paid service at the Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport in Kolkata. If any passenger wants a free service, he or she would be sent to Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in the city, he added.

However, it is not clear where the travellers from these countries would stay till the results of the RT-PCR tests are received.

Meanwhile, seven persons succumbed to Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the death toll to 18,522, the health bulletin said. Two deaths each were registered in North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Nadia districts while one fatality was reported from South 24 Parganas district.

The bulletin said 601 new cases were reported from across the state taking the tally to 15,53,177.

In the last 24 hours, 687 patients recovered from the disease in the state taking the total number of cured people to 15,26,268. The discharge rate improved slightly to 98.27 per cent. The number of active cases now is 8,387.

Since Monday, 35,882 samples were tested for coronavirus taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,72,72,409, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, 5,25,409 vaccine doses were administered in West Bengal and the number of people getting the vaccine has reached 4,46,52,376, a health department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021