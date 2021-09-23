Safdarjung Hospital doctor awarded

An award was conferred on Safdarjung Hospital's Dr Anup Kumar for his contribution in starting a robotic surgery facility and leading by example during the coronavirus pandemic at an event here, according to a statement.

On the occasion of the third annual conference of the Delhi Doctors Forum, where the Diamond Jubilee Indian Independence Celebration Year Awards were conferred, professor Anup Kumar, head of department of urology and renal transplant at the Centre-run hospital, was awarded the ”Service Doctor Outstanding Contribution Award'', it added.

The award was presented to him by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Dr Sahajanand PD Singh, president-elect, IMA.

