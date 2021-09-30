Left Menu

Italy reports 51 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 3,804 new cases

Italy reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 63 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,804 from 3,212. Italy has registered 130,921 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:34 IST
Italy reports 51 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 3,804 new cases

Italy reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 63 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,804 from 3,212.

Italy has registered 130,921 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.67 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at on 3,198 Thursday, down from 3,317 a day earlier.

There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 23 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 440 from a previous 450. Some 308,836 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 295,452, the health ministry said.

