Left Menu

Italy reports 50 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 2,466 new cases

Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 37 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,466 from 1,612. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 433 from a previous 437. Some 322,282 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 122,214, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-10-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 21:52 IST
Italy reports 50 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 2,466 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 37 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,466 from 1,612. Italy has registered 131,118 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.69 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,968 on Tuesday, falling from 3,032 a day earlier. There were 18 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 22 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 433 from a previous 437.

Some 322,282 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 122,214, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021