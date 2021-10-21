Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Roorkee's Gadharona village reports about 80 dengue cases in past 4 days

About 80 dengue cases have been reported in Roorkee's Gadharona Village of Haridwar district in the last four days, Dr Gurnam Singh, district malaria officer informed on Thursday.

ANI | Roorkee (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:32 IST
Uttarakhand: Roorkee's Gadharona village reports about 80 dengue cases in past 4 days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 80 dengue cases have been reported in Roorkee's Gadharona Village of Haridwar district in the last four days, Dr Gurnam Singh, district malaria officer informed on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Out of about 160 samples taken from Gadharona Village of Roorkee area of Haridwar district in the last 4 days, dengue has been confirmed in about 80 people. Earlier, 19 people had come to the village suffering from dengue."

Earlier in this month, the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand also recorded a total of 56 dengue cases. In view of this, the district administration carried out an anti-dengue drive including dengue larva survey, source reduction, spraying and fogging. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
3
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021