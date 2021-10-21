Uttarakhand: Roorkee's Gadharona village reports about 80 dengue cases in past 4 days

About 80 dengue cases have been reported in Roorkee's Gadharona Village of Haridwar district in the last four days, Dr Gurnam Singh, district malaria officer informed on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Out of about 160 samples taken from Gadharona Village of Roorkee area of Haridwar district in the last 4 days, dengue has been confirmed in about 80 people. Earlier, 19 people had come to the village suffering from dengue."

Earlier in this month, the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand also recorded a total of 56 dengue cases. In view of this, the district administration carried out an anti-dengue drive including dengue larva survey, source reduction, spraying and fogging. (ANI)

