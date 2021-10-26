Left Menu

BioNTech says aims to start building mRNA vaccine factory in Africa in mid-22

BioNTech on Tuesday said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rwandan government and Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal on the construction of a first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa starting in mid-2022.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:40 IST
BioNTech says aims to start building mRNA vaccine factory in Africa in mid-22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

BioNTech on Tuesday said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rwandan government and Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal on the construction of a first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa starting in mid-2022. BioNTech will initially build a production line with 50 million doses annual capacity, which could be used for COVID-19 vaccines, it said in a statement.

This will be branched out into a wider production network making several hundreds of million mRNA vaccine doses per year with the goal to transfer ownership and the know-how to local partners on the continent, the biotech firm added. Speaking at a media briefing in the Rwandan capital Kigali, European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said that the initial site would be built in Rwanda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021