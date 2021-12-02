No case of Omicron variant in TN so far: Health Minister

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said no case of the new Covid-19 strain, Omicron, has been detected in the state so far.

A total of 1,807 people were subjected to tests for the variant in four international airports--Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore, and all of them tested negative, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, M Subramanian told reporters after reviewing the safety measures to prevent the spread of the new strain, at the airport here this evening.

Noting that nearly 500 people from 'High Risk' countries have arrived in the state till Wednesday night, he said the results of their RT-PCR tests will take about five hours and if found positive, they will be admitted to hospital for treatment.

If the passengers test negative, they will be sent home, where they have to remain under quarantine for a week, he added.

There will be nodal officers in each airport to monitor the movement of the passengers both from high risk and non-risk countries. Random tests will be conducted on those coming from non-risk countries.

The Minister also said the RT-PCR fees of Rs.700 will borne by the government for poor labourers and those belonging to economically weaker sections coming from these countries.

