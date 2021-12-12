Mexico reports 235 more deaths from COVID-19
Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 235 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country's official toll since the pandemic began to 296,620.
The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.
