Mexico reports 235 more deaths from COVID-19

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-12-2021 05:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 05:18 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 235 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country's official toll since the pandemic began to 296,620.

The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

