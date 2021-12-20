Panama detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:41 IST
Panama has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Central American country's health ministry said on Monday.
A 50-year-old who works in mining and recently traveled to South Africa was found to have contracted the coronavirus with the Omicron variant, said Luis Sucre, Panama's health minister.
