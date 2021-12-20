Left Menu

Panama detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:41 IST
Panama has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Central American country's health ministry said on Monday.

A 50-year-old who works in mining and recently traveled to South Africa was found to have contracted the coronavirus with the Omicron variant, said Luis Sucre, Panama's health minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

