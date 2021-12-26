Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh reports first Omicron case

The first case of Omicron in Himachal Pradesh was reported in Mandi district a few days ago, health secretary Amitabh Avasthi said on Sunday. The woman had arrived in India from Canada on December 3 and was home isolated for 14 days, he said.

Himachal Pradesh reports first Omicron case
The first case of Omicron in Himachal Pradesh was reported in Mandi district a few days ago, health secretary Amitabh Avasthi said on Sunday. A 45-year-old woman was tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant on December 12. Her RT-PCR test was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. The woman had arrived in India from Canada on December 3 and was home isolated for 14 days, he said. However, she has recovered and tested negative on December 24, Avasthi noted.

