Brazil reports 86 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 28-12-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 04:09 IST
Brazil registered 86 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 6,840 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, although the statistics were incomplete as two of Brazil's 27 federative units failed to provide updated information. The South American country has now registered a total of 618,534 coronavirus deaths and 22,246,276 total confirmed cases.

While Brazil's death toll is second in the world only to the United States, daily death and case numbers have plummeted dramatically in recent months.

