Left Menu

Argentina hits daily record of 42,032 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 30-12-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 03:16 IST
Argentina hits daily record of 42,032 new coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina reached a daily record of new coronavirus on Wednesday with 42,032 people testing positive, according to the government, surpassing the previous all-time high of 41,080 cases registered in May. The Health Ministry also said on Wednesday that 26 deaths occurred from the virus recorded over the previous 24 hours.

"We are at a very high level of contagion ... in the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires the situation is serious," local doctor Rodrigo Salemi told television. The nation of 45 million inhabitants has registered 5,556,239 cases and 117,111 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data.

Argentina is among the countries with the most deaths per capita in the world, along with its Latin American neighbors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021