India Ramps Up Efforts Amid Gulf Crisis for Safe Return of Nationals

Amid increasing tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has initiated measures to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in the Gulf. Special relief flights are being arranged, and state governments are setting up helplines to support affected residents.

IndiGo airlines plans to operate ten special flights from Jeddah to various Indian cities, commencing on March 3, contingent on obtaining necessary approvals. The civil aviation ministry has confirmed coordination with Indian diplomatic missions to facilitate passenger assistance.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed concerns for the safety of the Indian expatriate community. The government is mobilizing resources across departments to aid citizens, with multiple states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab actively participating in efforts to bring back the stranded individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)