Left Menu

India Ramps Up Efforts Amid Gulf Crisis for Safe Return of Nationals

The Indian government is coordinating with various stakeholders to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in the Gulf region due to rising tensions. Special relief flights and dedicated helplines have been initiated to assist those affected by the crisis. State governments are actively involved in facilitating these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:20 IST
India Ramps Up Efforts Amid Gulf Crisis for Safe Return of Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid increasing tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has initiated measures to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in the Gulf. Special relief flights are being arranged, and state governments are setting up helplines to support affected residents.

IndiGo airlines plans to operate ten special flights from Jeddah to various Indian cities, commencing on March 3, contingent on obtaining necessary approvals. The civil aviation ministry has confirmed coordination with Indian diplomatic missions to facilitate passenger assistance.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed concerns for the safety of the Indian expatriate community. The government is mobilizing resources across departments to aid citizens, with multiple states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab actively participating in efforts to bring back the stranded individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Confli...

 Global
2
France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

 Global
3
Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

 Global
4
Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026