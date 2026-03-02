Kerala's Political Shift: A New Dawn with 'Puthuyugam'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressed a gathering in Kollam, advocating for a 'Puthuyugam' or 'new age' in Kerala as part of the Congress party's state-wide rally ahead of the Assembly elections.

Ramesh pointed to the recent local election success in Kollam as a sign of political change, criticizing the last decade of Communist Party of India (M)-led LDF governance and alleged BJP's subtle support towards LDF.

The rally emphasized Congress's future-focused agenda on agriculture, industry, education, and employment, with Ramesh stating that the public's response has invigorated the party's confidence in regaining trust in the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)