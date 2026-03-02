Left Menu

Kerala's Political Shift: A New Dawn with 'Puthuyugam'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh advocates for 'Puthuyugam', indicating readiness for political change in Kerala, demonstrated in local elections. During a rally, he criticized the LDF's governance over the past decade and alleged BJP's covert support in Kerala. Ramesh highlighted Congress's forward-looking agenda, reaffirming their commitment to Kerala's future.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressed a gathering in Kollam, advocating for a 'Puthuyugam' or 'new age' in Kerala as part of the Congress party's state-wide rally ahead of the Assembly elections.

Ramesh pointed to the recent local election success in Kollam as a sign of political change, criticizing the last decade of Communist Party of India (M)-led LDF governance and alleged BJP's subtle support towards LDF.

The rally emphasized Congress's future-focused agenda on agriculture, industry, education, and employment, with Ramesh stating that the public's response has invigorated the party's confidence in regaining trust in the upcoming Assembly elections.

