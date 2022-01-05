Left Menu

White House supply czar says shopping season was successful, but monitoring Omicron

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:58 IST
White House supply chain czar John D. Porcari on Wednesday said the holiday shipping season was a success despite challenges, but officials are closely watching the impact of the Omicron variant of the COVID virus.

Porcari said the administration is seeking to prioritize medical supply equipment amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

