White House supply czar says shopping season was successful, but monitoring Omicron

White House supply chain czar John D. Porcari on Wednesday said the holiday shipping season was a success despite challenges, but officials are closely watching the impact of the Omicron variant of the COVID virus.

Porcari said the administration is seeking to prioritize medical supply equipment amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

