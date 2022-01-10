Left Menu

COVID-19: Sinha launches booster dose drive in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:22 IST
COVID-19: Sinha launches booster dose drive in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched the Covid vaccine ''precaution'' dose drive for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities.

He appealed to the eligible persons to get their booster vaccine shot at the earliest.

Sinha also flagged off 34 advanced life support ambulances of 108 services for Jammu and said it is a step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive for booster dose was launched from Gandhi Nagar district hospital here. Sinha himself received the vaccine shot, an official statement said.

''The UT government is making several interventions to strengthen public health response to COVID-19,” the Lt Governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022