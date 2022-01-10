COVID-19: Sinha launches booster dose drive in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched the Covid vaccine ''precaution'' dose drive for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities.

He appealed to the eligible persons to get their booster vaccine shot at the earliest.

Sinha also flagged off 34 advanced life support ambulances of 108 services for Jammu and said it is a step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive for booster dose was launched from Gandhi Nagar district hospital here. Sinha himself received the vaccine shot, an official statement said.

''The UT government is making several interventions to strengthen public health response to COVID-19,” the Lt Governor said.

