Omicron infections have peaked nationally in Canada - official
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:57 IST
Multiple indicators suggest that infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have peaked nationally in Canada, the country's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said Friday.
The seven day average case count was down 28% as of Wednesday, compared to the previous week, Tam told reporters at a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
