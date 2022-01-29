HP reports 1,714 fresh COVID cases, 8 deaths

Himachal Pradesh reported 1,714 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with eight deaths, a daily health bulletin said. The fresh cases took the overall case tally to 2,69,291, while death toll rose to 3,969, it said. Among the dead, six were men and two women, all of them between the age of 40 and 85 years. Two deaths each were reported in Kangra, Shimla, and Chamba and one each in Una and Kullu, the official said.

Shimla reported 492 fresh cases, the highest among all districts. “The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 9,453 today from 9,752 on Friday,” the official said.

A total of 2,005 patients recovered from the infection in last one day, increasing the overall recoveries to 2,55,848.

