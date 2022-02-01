U.S. CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil, Singapore over COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to a dozen destinations, including Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Ecuador, Kosovo, Philippines and Paraguay.

The CDC now lists nearly 130 countries and territories with COVID-19 cases as "Level Four: Very High." It also added Anguilla, French Guiana, Moldova and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday to its highest level.

