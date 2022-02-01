Left Menu

U.S. CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil, Singapore over COVID-19

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 00:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to a dozen destinations, including Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Ecuador, Kosovo, Philippines and Paraguay.

The CDC now lists nearly 130 countries and territories with COVID-19 cases as "Level Four: Very High." It also added Anguilla, French Guiana, Moldova and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday to its highest level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

