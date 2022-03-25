Left Menu

China COVID cases fall, govt inspecting Shanghai, other outbreaks

Of the new nationwide cases, 1,301 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, down from 2,010 a day earlier. As of Thursday, mainland China had recorded 140,651 confirmed symptomatic cases.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 08:10 IST
China COVID cases fall, govt inspecting Shanghai, other outbreaks

China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 24, the country's national health authority said on Friday, down from 2,054 a day earlier, though the number of asymptomatic infections increased.

Asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, rose to 3,622 from 2,829 a day earlier. Shanghai's locally transmitted asymptomatic infections surged to a record for the commercial hub of 1,582 from 979. Though small by global standards, the new outbreaks are putting pressure on China's "dynamic clearance" strategy aimed at minimising COVID-19 infections, with the highly infectious Omicron variant penetrating the country's defences.

The central government this week dispatched 10 inspection teams to monitor outbreaks nationwide and ensure its instructions are being heeded locally, with Shanghai and the provinces of Shaanxi and Shandong among the regions under scrutiny. Of the new nationwide cases, 1,301 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, down from 2,010 a day earlier.

As of Thursday, mainland China had recorded 140,651 confirmed symptomatic cases. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022