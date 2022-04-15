Left Menu

Amid Ramzan, Aurangabad civic body sets up evening COVID-19 vaccination centres

Authorities in Aurangabad in Maharashtra are running three special COVID-19 vaccination centres in the evening due to a fall in the number of people taking doses at centres designated for it in the day due to Ramzan, a civic official said on Friday.First dose coverage in the district is 82.46 per cent, while it is 82.14 per cent in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation limits, and that of the second dose is 60.37 per cent in the district till April 13 and 61.38 per cent in the city area, he said.The vaccination figures have gone down due to Ramzan.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:01 IST
''The vaccination figures have gone down due to Ramzan. To increase it, we are running three special vaccination centres from 4pm pm to 10pm. We will also give jabs in the market areas during this period,'' AMC health officer Paras Mandlecha said.

He said the civic body had vaccinated 1,500 residents in the city by going door-to-door over the past four to five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

