Italy reports 24,878 coronavirus cases on Monday, 93 deaths

Italy reported 24,878 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 56,263 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths rose to 93 from 79. Italy has registered 162,781 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:26 IST
Italy has registered 162,781 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16.16 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,050 on Monday, up from 9,895 a day earlier.

There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 34 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 416, unchanged from Sunday's figures. Some 138,803 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 326,211, the health ministry said.

